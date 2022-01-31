3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $310,000

-Built in 1936, character and charm are well preserved -Central heat and air conditioning -2 Stories, partial basement that is finished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms -Attached 2 car garage, large corner lot, underground sprinklers, beautiful downtown Aurora -New roof in 2017, new deck and patio in 2021, kitchen appliances updated and included -Many built-ins, fireplace in sitting room, wood floors, open staircase, 3 sets of French doors. This house is just beautiful, its character and design are timeless. The love and care that has went into preserving this home do not go unnoticed. The main level of this 2 story home has a formal living room with a fireplace, an open staircase, formal dining room with built-in hutch and beveled glass doors. The dining room has sliding patio doors that lead to a newly updated deck and patio. The kitchen has eat-in seating with all stainless-steel appliances included. A half bath, door to garage access, and a large den/family room complete the main level. The upstairs of this house has 3 large bedrooms all with wood floors. The upstairs bath has a corner shower and large jet bathtub. Built-in linen closets are located in the upstairs hallway. Access to the basement is on the main level near the kitchen. The partial basement is finished, has an egress window, laundry, and full bathroom. This basement has a lot of potential for additional living or bedroom space or can be used in current form as storage. This house is beautiful and worth looking into!