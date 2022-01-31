-Built in 1936, character and charm are well preserved -Central heat and air conditioning -2 Stories, partial basement that is finished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms -Attached 2 car garage, large corner lot, underground sprinklers, beautiful downtown Aurora -New roof in 2017, new deck and patio in 2021, kitchen appliances updated and included -Many built-ins, fireplace in sitting room, wood floors, open staircase, 3 sets of French doors. This house is just beautiful, its character and design are timeless. The love and care that has went into preserving this home do not go unnoticed. The main level of this 2 story home has a formal living room with a fireplace, an open staircase, formal dining room with built-in hutch and beveled glass doors. The dining room has sliding patio doors that lead to a newly updated deck and patio. The kitchen has eat-in seating with all stainless-steel appliances included. A half bath, door to garage access, and a large den/family room complete the main level. The upstairs of this house has 3 large bedrooms all with wood floors. The upstairs bath has a corner shower and large jet bathtub. Built-in linen closets are located in the upstairs hallway. Access to the basement is on the main level near the kitchen. The partial basement is finished, has an egress window, laundry, and full bathroom. This basement has a lot of potential for additional living or bedroom space or can be used in current form as storage. This house is beautiful and worth looking into!
3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police say the woman has at least two other prior shoplifting convictions.
The state Game and Parks Commission listed river otters as an endangered species from 1986 to 2020.
- Updated
The Buick exited the interstate multiple times but reentered I-80 westbound each time.
The traffic stop happened at 2:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street after police received a report of drug activity in the area.
Both the ambulance crew and Grand Island Police Department officers believed that the overdose appeared to be opioid-related.
- Updated
Per Nebraska state law, an employee who is hired to fill an open position is not considered a substitute.
- Updated
After performing for 1,500 people at the Heartland Events Center early last December, I asked my dear, longtime friend Norm Sodomka if I had p…
The man had been removed from a Grand Island bar moments before the alleged incidents.
- Updated
A Grand Island man who fled on foot after allegedly crashing into a parked car was apprehended by Grand Island Police early Wednesday morning.
- Updated
The Superior native's college track career is off to a shining start, and her coach thinks she could compete in the Olympics in the future.