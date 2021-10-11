 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cairo - $157,900

3 Bedroom Home in Cairo - $157,900

3 Bedroom Home in Cairo - $157,900

Ranch home with so much to offer. 3 bed,plus 1 non conforming, 2 full updated baths, wood floors through out. open kitchen/living area. Sunroom looking out to the privacy fenced back yard which includes concrete patio, nice big shade tree and garden area. New garage door and furnace. New steel building with alley access. Thrasher installed basement sump pump & gutter extensions have been added.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts