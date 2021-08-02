 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Doniphan - $209,900

SMALL TOWN LIVING! Move-in ready updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with a newer kitchen, flooring, Bristol windows, plus so much more! This home is situated on a large lot and offers a shed, dog kennel, deck + fenced in yard. Call for a private showing today!

