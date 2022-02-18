3 Bedroom Home in Doniphan - $550,000

Prestigious 2-story brick home located on the lake in Amick Acres West. Custom built & well-maintained home features private ensuites off all 3 bedrooms. Newer flooring. Spacious master includes large deck w/ lakeviews. Approx. .8 acres, lake access from private dock. Newly installed geothermal heating/cooling system. Potential for add'l bed in basement. 3 car garage. Come enjoy life on the lake!