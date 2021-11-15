 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $162,000

  • Updated
A nice home with some Old World Charm! This two-story house offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms with many updates over the years including laminate flooring, updated bathrooms, and an updated kitchen. The wood-burning stove will keep you warm all winter saving you on utility costs! Come take a tour today!

