One level living on a half acre lot on the edge of Grand Island! Features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath. New flooring and kitchen ceiling, updated living room with wood burning stove, new picture front window. 1 car attached and 1 car detached garage, shed that stays.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $180,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Top 35 Under 35 honorees will be recognized for their achievements and featured in a special print publication to be showcased at the Chamber of Commerce Top 35 Under 35 ceremony on Feb. 24.
Police contacted the man after he reportedly threatened to burn down a food truck.
Linda Garey's grandson thought it would be fun to include a scratch ticket in the gifts at the family's holiday celebration, but that Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer scratch ticket was no laughing matter.
The sentences will be served concurrent to one another and with sentences handed down in two other cases.
A key element of the project is 50-foot wide right-of-ways being pursued for the pipeline.
- Updated
KEARNEY — Buffalo County recorded its first fatality of 2022 on New Year’s Day near Keystone Road and Coal Chute Road east of Kearney.
The individuals were assaulted when Wiemers resisted arrest following a case of domestic assault on April 15.
Among the store's offerings are crystals, smudging, singing bowls, tarot sets, books and jewelry, along with fellowship and community.
In honor of the year’s first births, both mothers received gift baskets from CHI Health St. Francis and Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
- Updated
It’s a legacy Ryan Reese said his father would be proud of, but also humble about.