 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $187,400

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $187,400

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $187,400

Very nice 1276 sf one-level ranch w/new vinyl flooring & interior paint thru-out, including the garage. Will have new FA/AC. 14x20 deck off the lg fam rm w/wood burning frplc (has not been used). Appliances stay including washer/dryer. Abundant storage cabinets in the garage, chain link fenced yard. East fence is shared. As neat and clean as they get. All appts thru Jackie @308-379-6825 or Navica

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts