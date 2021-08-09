Very nice 1276 sf one-level ranch w/new vinyl flooring & interior paint thru-out, including the garage. Will have new FA/AC. 14x20 deck off the lg fam rm w/wood burning frplc (has not been used). Appliances stay including washer/dryer. Abundant storage cabinets in the garage, chain link fenced yard. East fence is shared. As neat and clean as they get. All appts thru Jackie @308-379-6825 or Navica
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $187,400
