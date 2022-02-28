 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $204,900

Great location near grade school. Nice 2+1 BR/2 BA, spacious living room open to the dining room. generous main BRs, full bath, attached oversized 1-car garage. Full bsmt ready for your touches. Roof 15 yrs; vinyl siding; partial brick, alley access. Well-loved by the same family for many years. Lock the "deadbolt" only. Large rock in front yard& washer/dryer do not stay. Flag pole stays.

