3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $206,000

  • Updated
New kitchen, new bathroom, paint, vinyl plank flooring on main floor. New dishwasher, beautiful large kitchen sink. Gas cookstove & oven. New HVAC 2014. Garbage disposal. Owner never lived on property. Selling in "As Is" condition. Roof on home 7yrs old. Shared garage & driveway. Playhouse & He/She shed in back. Alley access.

