3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $208,000

Lovely split-foyer home in the desired NW area! Sitting on nearly half an acre, this turn-key home offers a newer roof, new windows, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a deck, and a fenced-in yard! This one is ready for you to make your own! Schedule a showing today.

