RAMBLING RANCH! Here's a 1950's ranch style home with the classic wood paneling, built-in book cases and wood burning fireplace. At over 1800 sq ft, this home has spacious living room and family room. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and and over-sized 2 car garage. There's a brick patio, fenced yard along with underground sprinklers. Here's your opportunity to make updates and enjoy this outstanding location.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $219,000
