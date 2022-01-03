 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $225,000

Story book tree lined street awaits a new family to love this remodeled home. New furnace, H20 Heater & heat pump in 2021. New appliances, garage door & opener in 2021. Beautiful hardwood floors on main. New carpet in basement. Large Bonus room in basement. Family room in basement. Fenced yard with dog run stays. Additional room behind garage. 2 outdoor paved entertainment areas. Agent has equity.

