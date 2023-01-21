 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $250,000

Care free living in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. One level living with an open Kitchen/Living Room design. Split bedrooms with the master suite on one side and two additional bedrooms on the other. NO STAIRS easy access. New home just about complete.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

 It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee's in Grand Island. But that report has been discredited, the couple's son, Victor, said Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts