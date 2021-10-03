 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $259,000

Lovely move-in ready home with open main level with LTV flooring, updated paint throughout, and more. Main level laundry and stone fireplace. Dining room has an amazing character with beamed ceilings. The exterior is brick and stone with vinyl no back. Fenced-in yard and nice central location!

