 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $265,000

This fun multi-level home has great features, a large, privacy fenced backyard with storage shed, deck and playset. 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 baths, main floor living room, lower level play room or office, lower level family room. Well-lit garage with epoxy floors has plenty of room. Kitchen has dishwasher, garbage disposal and built in microwave. Very new HVAC. Motivated seller!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts