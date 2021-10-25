3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $272,000

Beautiful, well maintained ranch home which offers 3+ bedrooms, 3 bath locations and a 3 car garage. It's on a lot with mature trees. There's new paint throughout, gorgeous wood floors on the main level. New stove, updated appliances, large deck off the dining area, new water heater in 2021, A/C unit in 2020, furnace 2015. This is a must see home! Call for your showing today!