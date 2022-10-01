Beautiful 2 story new construction in the popular Copper Creek Subdivision. Master Bedroom on main floor. Sitting loft on upper level. Basement for future expansion. HOA $300 per year, includes garbage. Sod, Sprinklers, and landscaping included.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $274,900
