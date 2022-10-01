 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $274,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $274,900

Beautiful 2 story new construction in the popular Copper Creek Subdivision. Master Bedroom on main floor. Sitting loft on upper level. Basement for future expansion. HOA $300 per year, includes garbage. Sod, Sprinklers, and landscaping included.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brown column: An open letter to Scott Frost

Brown column: An open letter to Scott Frost

From Rick's column: I can still feel your pain. In the fall of 1973, I packed up everything I owned into the back of a ‘52 Ford pickup and set out for Arizona from my hometown of Norfolk. I think I might have had about $50 to my name.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts