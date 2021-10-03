Beautiful, well maintained ranch home which offers 3+ bedrooms, 3 bath locations and a 3 car garage. It's on a lot with mature trees. There's new paint throughout, gorgeous wood floors on the main level. New stove, updated appliances, large deck off the dining area, new water heater in 2021, A/C unit in 2020, furnace 2015. This is a must see home! Call for your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After serving a sentence in England, he was released and settled briefly in Blair before he landed in state regional centers in Norfolk and Lincoln.
Grand Island Professional Firefighters Local 647
A woman left Dick’s Sporting Goods Monday evening with $3,555.81 in merchandise without paying after she attempted to pay with a check that ha…
The bonds continue to be strong for a group of women who’ve known each other since the fall of 1967.
We take complete offense at Mike Follmer’s allegations and statements about Regency in Thursday’s paper.
The 17-year-old who died and her sister were in a vehicle that collided with a semi. They were both airlifted via helicopter to hospitals.
The 79th Annual Harvest of Harmony Parade, sponsored by Tom Dinsdale Automotive, will be Saturday.
- Updated
- 13 min to read
Ranchers like Wade Andrews worry that their way of life is slipping away amid low cattle prices and ever-rising expenses while the meatpacking firms are earning record profits.
Grand Island Public Schools’ O’Connor Learning Center hosted a community open house Sunday at its 2208 N. Webb Road location.
HASTINGS — Nebraska legislators may be considering a statewide abortion ban in 2022.