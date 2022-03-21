3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $275,000

MOTIVATED SELLER! Great location and a well-maintained large ranch style home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on the main floor. Formal living and dining room areas. A nice 17' X 20' sunroom addition that includes a hot tub and access to the outside patio. There are laundry hook-ups in kitchen pantry. Basement rec room, family room and tons of storage. UGS on it's own well. 2 car garage. Fenced yd.