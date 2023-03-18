This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home built in 2017 is located in the very popular Copper Creek Estates Subdivision .Pack your bags - this home is move-in ready. Lots of updates in 2020....very modern look with ample space. Unfinished basement has 2 egress windows, is roughed in for a bathroom, and walls are studded up for two additional bedrooms and large family room. Water softener added in 2019 and a new water heater in 2022. Double car garage has plenty of storage. Underground sprinklers and covered patio in back. The current owners have added lots of shelving and an electric fireplace. This well-maintained home is definitely worth a look. Give me a call! No private showings before March 20th!
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $287,500
