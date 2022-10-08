 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $293,900

Beautiful home in Copper Creek! Walk in to an open living room, dining, and kitchen with LVP floors, upgraded black slate appliances, granite countertops, and upgraded cabinets! Master has a WIC and 3/4 bath with double vanity sinks. An additional two bed/1 bath on the main floor. Basement has lots of potential with two egress widows for 2 additional bedrooms, bath, and large FR!

