Great home located in Copper Creek Sub on a cul-de-sac, large fenced yard, 3 bed/2 bath, new tub/shower inserts, new paint throughout entire home, 2 car attached garage, open living/dining/kitchen combo, all appliance stay, all electric home, unfinished basement ready for your touch. HOA fee covers trash/yard waste for $25/month
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The businesses that failed the inspections were Prairie Pride Brewing Co., Kiko’s Cantina, Bonzai Beach Club and Pumpers, all of Grand Island,…
The pilot said the plane hit the geese at about 10,000 feet.
Nebraska's 2023 Teacher of the Year says she is being bullied on social media by Kirk Penner, vice president of the State Board of Education.
According to a statement by ACLU of Nebraska, “The lawsuit argues that school officials’ decision to shutter the newspaper violated plaintiffs…
Former Grand Island Senior High basketball star Isaac Traudt enters transfer portal.