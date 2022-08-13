 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $299,000

One of the CUTEST ever in Copper Creek! All electric 3 bed, 2 bath w/ upgraded Quartz countertops, kitchen appliances & cabinets w/ soft-close drawers/doors. Charming open shelving in dining for extra storage/display, barn doors added to primary bdrm closet & bath. Convenient laundry off of kitchen. Spacious backyard on quiet cul-de-sac. Attached 2 car + full bsmt ready for your finishing touches.

