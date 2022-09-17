All electric Copper Creek gem!! So clean and move-in ready!! Two, large main floor bedrooms with walk-in closets. Open kitchen/living/dining w/vaulted ceiling. Three baths. Basement family room has finished walls with open ceiling. Drop ceiling in basement bedroom and bath. Sun shade on the deck will stay. Washer and dryer will stay. Extra parking pad. This one is really nice!!
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $299,900
WOOD RIVER — People remain loyal to Scott Frost in Wood River, where the deposed Husker coach played his high school football.
New Conestoga Mall managers Woodsonia of Omaha are planning a major $150 to $200 million redevelopment of the Grand Island site.
Nebraska football fell to Georgia Southern on Saturday. It was the Huskers' second loss to a Sun Belt foe of the Scott Frost era, the first being Troy in 2019.
Just three games into the 2022 season, Nebraska has fired Scott Frost, ending one of the worst coaching tenures in Husker history.
Two people died and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Island.
A 34-year-old Nebraska man died Monday while trapped inside a grain silo about 25 miles southwest of Hastings.
Here's a look at 21 potential college and NFL candidates who could take the Nebraska football head coaching job — and the pros and cons of each pick.
A 37-year-old Palmer man is being sought in connection with a domestic disturbance Sunday in Palmer.
This week's Independent All-Area leaders
“This about Nebraska football. It’s bigger than me and anyone else,” Mickey Joseph said. As the interim head coach of Nebraska, he already has made changes inside the program.