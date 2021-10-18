2 story townhouse on Riverside Dr. Nearly 3000 sq. ft. 2 car attached garage which is insulated with an attic above. Water purifier under the kitchen sink. The master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet along with a sewing room or storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $299,900
It appears the man was trying to go underneath or between the cars while the train was stopped, said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department. “We’re not sure at this point in time, but at some point in time he ended up underneath the train while the train was slowly moving,” Elliott said.
The man was traveling from the south end of the crossing to the north when he died.
The investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling substantially over the speed limit.
Owners are hoping to have the 4,555 square-foot restaurant open in December.
Teacher overexertion has been identified as the primary stressor, as the district has been struggling to find substitute teachers leading many teachers to cover multiple classrooms and work during planning periods.
The man was arrested in the alley near 404 W. 10th St. after Grand Island police received a report from an alert citizen who said a male was rifling through vehicles with a flashlight.
The 40-year-old Grand Island man was arrested without incident shortly after 11 a.m. at his place of employment.
Wine, Beer, and Spirits is an actual, full-service bar where customers can sit down and have a drink, or drink while they shop.
Grand Island native Sarah Cain, who went on to great success at the University of Michigan, is glad she became a gymnast.
Drive-through COVID testing is offered through Nomi Health from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the CDHD office.