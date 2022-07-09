 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $308,000

Best of both worlds, new construction with the benefit of an established home, which includes upgraded appliances: oven w/ built in air fryer, extra lrg capacity refrigerator, new lrg water softner, kitchen backsplash, window blinds and medicine cabinets. This 3 BR home w/ attached 3 car garage is very spacious. HOA is paid yearly total is $300 for the year takes care of Trash.

