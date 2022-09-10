All electric Copper Creek gem!! So clean and move-in ready!! Two, large main floor bedrooms with walk-in closets. Open kitchen/living/dining w/vaulted ceiling. Three baths. Basement family room has finished walls with open ceiling. Drop ceiling in basement bedroom and bath. Sun shade on the deck will stay. Washer and dryer will stay. Extra parking pad. This one is really nice!!
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $309,900
The man's family went to the camp site Saturday to look for him because they were unable to make contact with him and his mother for at least a week.
A 17-year-old male was shot and another 17-year-old was arrested following a disturbance in the parking lot of the Five Points Super Saver Mon…
The Nebraska State Fair plans to continue to tinker with and improve the setting for its outdoor concerts.
Scott Frost offered high praise for the Huskers’ running backs, which were led by Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen during Saturday’s win. He also said Rahmir Johnson looks "really good" at wide receiver.
A Grand Island man discharged a shotgun while threatening a woman over the weekend, but the woman was not injured.
*Jack Molt-Riverside - Sophomore speed merchant broke loose in the Chargers Friday afternoon wild 81-48 win over visiting Sandy Creek. Molt ch…
Doug Koebernick, inspector general of the Nebraska Correctional System, said their investigation will be focused on the death, the events that surrounded it and whether staff followed prison policies.
Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated its student news in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of ce…
Phase 1 of the 150-unit housing project from Innate is expected to be completed by January 2023. Rezoning was approved Wednesday for Phase 2 of the Grand Island project.
Sergey Nastin told lottery officials that he would use the money to pay bills, or possibly “for something fun like a Jet Ski.”