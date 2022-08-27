Copper Creek Home...Great ranch style home on a corner lot. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on the main floor and a full basement for future expansion. Large open living room, dining/kitchen plan with a laundry right next to the garage entrance. Basement has a rough-in for a third bathroom, room for a large family room and egress windows. HOA 300yr includes garbage. Sod, sprinklers and landscaping includ
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $309,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated its journalism program in June in what some former students and press freedom advocates cal…
A 20-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash near Ord.
Richard Ogden, a 91-year-old Wood River man, lost his life following a two-vehicle accident late Wednesday morning at Claude Road and West Hig…
In response to recent reporting and discussion of books in schools, Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover issued a statemen…
Grand Island police received valuable assistance from the public Tuesday night in arresting a man who was wanted in Hall County.
Owner Amy Mayhew launched Olive & Grace Bridal in February, and is currently operating out of the downtown U.S. Bank's lower level while the main floor undergoes remodeling.
In a domestic assault early Saturday morning, a man allegedly held a woman in a headlock as he dragged her around, pinning her down with his h…
Leigh Lillibridge did a favor for someone, and she did with amazing efficiency.
Dear Annie: My wife and I are approaching 50 years of marriage. Recently, we went on a cruise with her childhood friend, “Cindy,” and her husb…
The train pushed the vehicle for at least a half mile, nearly to the U.S. 81 bypass.