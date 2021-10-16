Quality construction in a developing neighborhood. Located on the west side of Grand Island away from the bustle of town lies Copper Creek subdivision. This development is being built by one of the top builders in Hall County. The quality of build is incredible with opportunity to customize your future home features. Your foundation is an important part of any structure and these homes have a beaver systems already built into each foundation with drainage tile along the exterior AND interior of the entire foundation and window wells of the two egress windows. The aesthetics of the interior speak for itself with black hardware throughout, vaulted ceilings, commercial grade LVP flooring and stain guard carpet. You will notice so many additional quality touches throughout the home like spray foamed sill plate, Pella windows and doors, passive radon mitigation, fully insulated and finished 3 car garage. Landscape is included! This home is not just beautiful but built to LAST.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $315,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It appears the man was trying to go underneath or between the cars while the train was stopped, said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department. “We’re not sure at this point in time, but at some point in time he ended up underneath the train while the train was slowly moving,” Elliott said.
The man was traveling from the south end of the crossing to the north when he died.
- Updated
The investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling substantially over the speed limit.
- Updated
Owners are hoping to have the 4,555 square-foot restaurant open in December.
NTV informed parade organizers early this summer that it would be not be able to broadcast the parade because of copyright and synchronization laws that had been brought to their attention earlier this year.
- Updated
Teacher overexertion has been identified as the primary stressor, as the district has been struggling to find substitute teachers leading many teachers to cover multiple classrooms and work during planning periods.
The man was arrested in the alley near 404 W. 10th St. after Grand Island police received a report from an alert citizen who said a male was rifling through vehicles with a flashlight.
The 40-year-old Grand Island man was arrested without incident shortly after 11 a.m. at his place of employment.
When the new store opens around March, the one at 3212 S. Locust won’t close anytime soon.
Members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department dive team located the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's wife was able to get out and was helped to shore by a bystander at Cottonmill Lake.