3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $315,850

Fabulous new construction in Copper Creek! 3br, 2ba w/ a 3 car garage! Kitchen will include granite countertops, soft close drawers and buyers will get a $1,950 appliance pkg at Ken's appliances. Price includes UGS, sod, and landscaping! Pictures are of a completed home with same floorplan to show a finished project.
Carol Bryant returned to Grand Island from Estes Park, Colorado, a couple of weeks ago after a vacation that included a family wedding, solo h…
A passerby found the SUV crashed in a ditch on North 270th Avenue on Saturday night.
Twenty-seven years ago today, Lyle and Dianne Fleharty of Hastings hit a $50.1 million lottery jackpot — the first Powerball jackpot won in Nebraska.
Smoker Friendly at 802 W. Second St. told Grand Island Police that a former employee stole $1,823.82 in cash from the business.
The Medical Oncologists of CHI Health Regional Cancer Center in the Grand Island area will be joining Nebraska Cancer Specialists as of today …
Former employees describe being berated by Raymond winery operator; guests document yelling and threats
Dispatch records and comments from former employees indicate the disputes involving the WindCrest Winery's operator date back for several weeks.
A witness reported that a 15-year-old girl was engaging in commercial sex acts out of a home near 56th and Holdrege streets with the 50-year-old woman's encouragement to "go work your little magic trick."
Content provided by the Nebraska State Fair. There’s nothing more Nebraskan than the Nebraska State Fair.
In 1945, Don Ewoldt was serving in the submarine Redfin, just off the southern tip of Japan.
Kevyn Hetrick is seeking “world domination,” one discarded plastic bottle at a time.