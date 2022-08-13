 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $315,850

New construction in Copper Creek. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath plan with a full basement for future expansion and a 3 car garage. Vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, soft close drawers. Sod, sprinklers and rock landscaping included. Great floor plan with an open kitchen/Dining and Living room. Basement with 2 egress windows and rough-in for 3rd bath. MF laundry.

