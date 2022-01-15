New Construction...Copper Creek Estates. Three bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with vaulted ceilings, main floor laundry, Vinyl plank flooring in Kitchen, Dining, Living Room, Laundry and both Baths. Soft close drawers and cabinet doors, Landscaping is completed and includes u/g sprinklers. Full basement for future expansion (rough-in 3rd bath). Appliance package of $1950.00 at Ken's Appliances.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $315,850
