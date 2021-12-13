 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $319,000

Spacious 3 bdrm home on a large corner lot, 2 car attached garage, 3 living areas, tiled sunroom off kitchen, updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters, new flooring and carpet, new paint, all appliances stay.

