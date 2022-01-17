Great ranch style home on a large lot. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Kitchen, Dining, Living Room and Family Room on the main floor. Finished basement with family room, large study/office and a rough-in for a third bath. Large deck, fenced yard, u/g sprinklers. Wood laminate flooring. Nice location on the east edge of GI.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
According to police radio traffic Friday, the employee suffered a head injury.
- Updated
The demolition process was slowed because of the need for asbestos removal. The land is up for sale.
- Updated
The female passenger reported that she had been handcuffed by the suspect during the drive from Indiana to Nebraska.
- Updated
The courthouse was the only building evacuated in downtown Grand Island.
In Nebraska, the focus is the Omaha and Lincoln areas. If things go well, there will be opportunities to possibly expand to the Tri-Cities area.
The 4-month-old baby was admitted to CHI St. Elizabeth for "immediate life-saving care" after investigators found the child to be severely malnourished, according to the affidavit.
Skate Island had a $2.3 million insurance policy. Just to repair the building would have cost $1 million more than that.
- Updated
For the first time in half a year, U.S. families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit. A closer look at the impact.
- Updated
Within the past seven days there have been 315 positive cases districtwide, and 902 year-to-date. The average number of cases reported each day is 8.2.
Formerly the home of the El Maguey and Famous Filmore restaurants, the building was roped off in recent weeks while some underground water main work was conducted.