3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $320,850

Under Construction...Copper Creek Estates 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car attached garage and a huge covered patio. Larger lot with nice back yard. Great floor plan with an open kitchen/Dining and Living room. Basement with 2 egress windows and rough-in for 3rd bath. MF laundry. Sod, sprinklers and rock landscaping included. Appliance allowance $2,000.00 HOA includes trash service.

