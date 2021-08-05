Beautiful ALL ELECTRIC new construction home built by Thriv Construction in Copper Creek Estates. Spacious open concept floor plan with 3 bdrms/2 bath and a 3 car attached garage. Kitchen will feature granite countertops, main floor laundry, UGS, yard and landscaping included. Full basement ready for your personal expansion with rough-in for 3rd bathroom. Buyers will receive an appliance credit fo
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $325,000
Carol Bryant returned to Grand Island from Estes Park, Colorado, a couple of weeks ago after a vacation that included a family wedding, solo h…
A passerby found the SUV crashed in a ditch on North 270th Avenue on Saturday night.
Twenty-seven years ago today, Lyle and Dianne Fleharty of Hastings hit a $50.1 million lottery jackpot — the first Powerball jackpot won in Nebraska.
Smoker Friendly at 802 W. Second St. told Grand Island Police that a former employee stole $1,823.82 in cash from the business.
The Medical Oncologists of CHI Health Regional Cancer Center in the Grand Island area will be joining Nebraska Cancer Specialists as of today …
Former employees describe being berated by Raymond winery operator; guests document yelling and threats
Dispatch records and comments from former employees indicate the disputes involving the WindCrest Winery's operator date back for several weeks.
A witness reported that a 15-year-old girl was engaging in commercial sex acts out of a home near 56th and Holdrege streets with the 50-year-old woman's encouragement to "go work your little magic trick."
Content provided by the Nebraska State Fair. There’s nothing more Nebraskan than the Nebraska State Fair.
In 1945, Don Ewoldt was serving in the submarine Redfin, just off the southern tip of Japan.
Kevyn Hetrick is seeking “world domination,” one discarded plastic bottle at a time.