3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $337,050

3 Bedroom/2 Bath new construction in the Copper Creek Subdivision, Full basement for future expansion with rough-in for third bath. HOA $300 Per year includes garbage. Sod, Sprinklers and Landscaping included. Larger lot (80 x 109) Appliance allowance of $2,000 at Kens Appliance. Builder to pay up to $3,531 for points to lower the buyers interest rate.