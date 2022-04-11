 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $359,900

This corner lot, one owner is in an "awesome" location, the Capital Heights swimming pool and park are directly behind the home's large yard. With 1,800 sq ft on the main level, you'll find 3 good sized bedrooms, 2 baths and a large office. Main floor laundry. Roof new Oct 2014 and Lennox furnace and air new in 2019. Well-loved home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts