3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $385,000

  • Updated
Beautifully built custom home located on edge of town w/ country feel! Plenty of space to sprawl out w/over 2,400sqft all on a half-acre lot! Kitchen features new SS appliances & plenty of cabinet & countertop space! Lrg main lvl family rm w/ tons of natural light. Master suite includes WIC & private bath. Full, dry, bsmt ready for future expansion & has rough-in plumbing for future bathrm. NICE!

