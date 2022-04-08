3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $575,000

Lots 9 & 10! House and 40x28 detached garage!! Enjoy beautiful views of the lake!! Three large bedrooms. 4 bath locations. Cozy family room with wet bar and gas fireplace. Huge living room w beautiful beamed ceiling and gas fireplace. Kitchen with informal dining space as well as a formal dining room. There is a study off the master bedroom, jacuzzi room & a huge laundry room!!