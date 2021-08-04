 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $585,000

Now offering the extra lot and the 40x28 detached garage!! Enjoy beautiful views of the lake!! Three large bedrooms. 4 bath locations. Cozy family room with wet bar and gas fireplace. Huge living room w beautiful beamed ceiling and gas fireplace. Kitchen with informal dining space as well as a formal dining room. There is a study off the master bedroom, jacuzzi room & a huge laundry room!!

