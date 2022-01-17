Location, location, location! This 3.7 acre property is not only set up wonderfully, but is just 1.5 miles east of Hwy 281 between Hastings and Doniphan on 82nd Street. With an open floor plan, main level master with a huge master bathroom, and separate main level laundry and half bath, this property can be your forever home. The upper level contains 2 additional bedrooms while the lower level has a large family room, two non-conforming rooms, full bathroom, storage room and open utility room. The property also contains a 2+ stall barn and open views. The roof and gutters were replaced approximately 5 years ago. The furnace and air conditioner were new in 2019; new water heater in 2017; and septic was drained in 2021. The flooring throughout majority of the home needs to be replaced and has been factored in. The property will sell "as-is". Private showings will begin Sunday, January 16th following the open house.
3 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $305,000
