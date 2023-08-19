This all electric ranch home has just what you need! Open floor plan with a kitchen is big enough for all those home cooked meals. Quartz counter tops in kitchen and bath. Enjoy the small town living and hamiliton county taxes. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. 18' Garage doors with 25.7 X 25.3 Garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Phillips - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just a short note to all of our loyal 8-Man Football fans. My Class D-2 linemen list is the longest in all the years I’ve been writing. Honest…
Car-tractor collision kills one
Alyssa West, 17, died of an opioid overdose in Grand Island. Her death helped convict a local man of drug charges — and her survivors continue…
A preliminary hearing for Kelli Lepler Tuesday was postponed
Aurora lands a big production faciltiy