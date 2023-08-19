Brand new construction in Phillips, NE. Small town living just minutes from GI. Nice open floor plan with vinyl plank flooring, Pella windows, all kitchen appliances & more. Underground sprinklers, sod, rock, and the yard has alley access. Aurora & Giltner buses pick up and drop off school kids.
3 Bedroom Home in Phillips - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just a short note to all of our loyal 8-Man Football fans. My Class D-2 linemen list is the longest in all the years I’ve been writing. Honest…
Car-tractor collision kills one
Alyssa West, 17, died of an opioid overdose in Grand Island. Her death helped convict a local man of drug charges — and her survivors continue…
A preliminary hearing for Kelli Lepler Tuesday was postponed
Aurora lands a big production faciltiy