3 Bedroom Home in Wood River - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Burglaries to a Grand Island business and residence send both men to jail.
- Updated
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
The situation began when a motorist reported that the front passenger in a black Buick Envision Essence brandished a firearm to him as they passed him on Faidley Avenue.
When police search his vehicle they allegedly found a grinder typically used in the drug trade, and marijuana.
Gretna’s Class A football championship has been vacated by the NSAA board after the school was determined to have used an ineligible player.
There have been 1,400 new cases reported in the last seven days and a positivity rate of 71%, according to CDHD’s COVID dashboard, which was updated Friday.
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
Police went to a nursing home after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
The stolen vehicle was a Ford F-150, which was equipped with an onboard tracking system.
If there is a theme to Tim Krupicka’s career, it’s community.
Temporary four-day weeks, as well as the temporary GIPS mask mandate, will be reevaluated and the public notified of any action on or before Feb. 18.