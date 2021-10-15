Charming farmstead only 10 minutes West of Grant Island. 27+/- acres of farmland plus 2.8+/- acres featuring a 2 story farmhouse and 8 outbuildings. 24+/- acres of irrigated farmland currently used for corn production. Main floor of home offers a spacious living room, kitchen, dining, full bath, enclosed porch, and laundry. Upper level includes a sitting room along with 3 bedrooms. Sold “as is.”
3 Bedroom Home in Wood River - $500,000
It appears the man was trying to go underneath or between the cars while the train was stopped, said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department. “We’re not sure at this point in time, but at some point in time he ended up underneath the train while the train was slowly moving,” Elliott said.
Owners are hoping to have the 4,555 square-foot restaurant open in December.
NTV informed parade organizers early this summer that it would be not be able to broadcast the parade because of copyright and synchronization laws that had been brought to their attention earlier this year.
When the new store opens around March, the one at 3212 S. Locust won’t close anytime soon.
The investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling substantially over the speed limit.
The man was traveling from the south end of the crossing to the north when he died.
The man was arrested in the alley near 404 W. 10th St. after Grand Island police received a report from an alert citizen who said a male was rifling through vehicles with a flashlight.
The Hastings Police Department's tactical response team was activated and a search warrant was obtained for the house in the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue in Hastings
The 40-year-old Grand Island man was arrested without incident shortly after 11 a.m. at his place of employment.
Members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department dive team located the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's wife was able to get out and was helped to shore by a bystander at Cottonmill Lake.