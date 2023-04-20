OMAHA — Three Omaha Public Schools students were safely evacuated from a school bus before it became engulfed in flames Thursday morning near Cunningham Lake.

According to OPS spokesperson Bridget Belvins, the fire started between 7 and 7:30 a.m. as the bus was traveling along Lake Cunningham Road near 83rd Street. Belvins said the bus driver noticed smoke and immediately evacuated students from the bus.

Dramatic video posted to Twitter shows the bus completely engulfed by fire as black smoke billowed into the sky.

The bus was owned and operated by Student Transportation of America. A replacement bus responded to transport the students.

"Our district has been in contact with the students' families and will provide support as needed," Belvins said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.