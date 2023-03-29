KEARNEY — One man died Tuesday after a three-vehicle accident on Highway 183 north of Holdrege.

At approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, a northbound Chevrolet Suburban was slowing down, with turn signal active, to turn onto 737 Road from Highway 183. A northbound tractor-semi trailer then struck the rear of the Suburban, pushing the Suburban into the southbound lane, where it collided with a southbound Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The driver of the Silverado, Lawrence Johnson, 50, of Holdrege, was transported to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege, where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Suburban, Peggy Morten, 64, of Holdrege, was transported to Phelps Memorial Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries. She was then flown to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for additional care. She was listed in fair condition Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the semi, Andy Eickhoff, 32, of Albion, was not seriously injured.

NSP is conducting a crash reconstruction as the crash remains under investigation.

The Phelps County Sheriff's Office, Holdrege Police Department, Nebraska Department of Transportation and multiple EMS organizations assisted on the scene.