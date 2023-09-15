Large ranch home with multiple outbuildings on acreage right outside of Grand Island City Limits. All shops have heat and are well insulated. Features a small cabin on fillable pond. 100+ yard gun range on east side of property. Hard to find in this market! Main level has 3 bedrooms and basement has two other Non conforming bed rooms.
4 Bedroom Home in Alda - $845,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Grand Island market.
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Grand Island market.