4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $145,500

Split level home located in a nice neighborhood. This 1440 square foot home offers living, dining and kitchen on the main floor. Lower level offers 1 bedroom with attached closet and 3/4 bathroom, living area and laundry. The upper level offers 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The fenced in backyard has endless possibilities with entertainment space, kids play area and gardening space.

